Library
Aamer’s paintings hang throughout the apartment, including over the refurbished marble fireplace. Haddock considered Keith and Aamer’s book collection and designed sleek floor-to-ceiling shelving. “After our first Zoom meeting, Tommy came back with renderings that blew us away,” Keith says. “He got what we were trying to do.”
Against a backdrop of honey-colored paneling and wide-plank floors, John and his lead designer, Mitchell Kulkin, filled the 90-year-old house with patterned rugs, tons of artwork, and cool lighting fixtures, like the carved flower pendants by Romanian sculptor Lazslo Tompa that illuminate the upstairs hallway. The “batwing” desk, by Michael Gregorio of Modern on the Hudson, is one of John’s favorite pieces.
Cross the steel bridge to discover the three back bedrooms, two of them currently open as one, with east and west light and air flow. All of these rooms come with platform beds and big windows to incite the sleeper's engagement with nature. These rooms share a hall bath with the middle room, up a few more stairs, that is suspended above the living room.
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