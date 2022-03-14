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Collection by Linda Foster

Library

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“There’s something about it that feels very contextual to where it is—on a little teeny hill, looking out over the Dry Creek Valley, and there’s nothing else artful around,” says Louis.
“There’s something about it that feels very contextual to where it is—on a little teeny hill, looking out over the Dry Creek Valley, and there’s nothing else artful around,” says Louis.
Aamer’s paintings hang throughout the apartment, including over the refurbished marble fireplace. Haddock considered Keith and Aamer’s book collection and designed sleek floor-to-ceiling shelving. “After our first Zoom meeting, Tommy came back with renderings that blew us away,” Keith says. “He got what we were trying to do.”
Aamer’s paintings hang throughout the apartment, including over the refurbished marble fireplace. Haddock considered Keith and Aamer’s book collection and designed sleek floor-to-ceiling shelving. “After our first Zoom meeting, Tommy came back with renderings that blew us away,” Keith says. “He got what we were trying to do.”
Against a backdrop of honey-colored paneling and wide-plank floors, John and his lead designer, Mitchell Kulkin, filled the 90-year-old house with patterned rugs, tons of artwork, and cool lighting fixtures, like the carved flower pendants by Romanian sculptor Lazslo Tompa that illuminate the upstairs hallway. The “batwing” desk, by Michael Gregorio of Modern on the Hudson, is one of John’s favorite pieces.
Against a backdrop of honey-colored paneling and wide-plank floors, John and his lead designer, Mitchell Kulkin, filled the 90-year-old house with patterned rugs, tons of artwork, and cool lighting fixtures, like the carved flower pendants by Romanian sculptor Lazslo Tompa that illuminate the upstairs hallway. The “batwing” desk, by Michael Gregorio of Modern on the Hudson, is one of John’s favorite pieces.
Another view of the library and an expansive window that floods the space in natural light.
Another view of the library and an expansive window that floods the space in natural light.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
The cozy room is now a library with custom shelving for the owner’s books and records. There’s a bar behind the sliding door, and the chair is from Erik Jorgensen and the vintage footstool is the client’s own.
The cozy room is now a library with custom shelving for the owner’s books and records. There’s a bar behind the sliding door, and the chair is from Erik Jorgensen and the vintage footstool is the client’s own.
The in-built seating doubles as extra beds for additional guests, while windows allow for natural cross-breezes to ventilate and cool the hut in the summer.
The in-built seating doubles as extra beds for additional guests, while windows allow for natural cross-breezes to ventilate and cool the hut in the summer.
Just downstairs on the ground floor, library leads towards the den with near floor-to-ceiling book shelving - perfect for any and all avid readers.
Just downstairs on the ground floor, library leads towards the den with near floor-to-ceiling book shelving - perfect for any and all avid readers.
Rob Maddox and Karie Reinertson run Shelter Collective, an Asheville-based design studio that focuses on interior, architectural, and product design.
Rob Maddox and Karie Reinertson run Shelter Collective, an Asheville-based design studio that focuses on interior, architectural, and product design.
Interior has a mixture of rich natural and enameled woodwork, Venetian plaster, dazzling leaded windows, pocket and French doors, and a working pipe organ.
Interior has a mixture of rich natural and enameled woodwork, Venetian plaster, dazzling leaded windows, pocket and French doors, and a working pipe organ.
The corner library takes color inspiration from the facade.
The corner library takes color inspiration from the facade.
In the living area, a sofa from Hay faces a platform sofa from dk3, with a coffee table from Muuto in between. The floor tiles are from Concrete Collaborative and the wall paint is Atrium White by Benjamin Moore.
In the living area, a sofa from Hay faces a platform sofa from dk3, with a coffee table from Muuto in between. The floor tiles are from Concrete Collaborative and the wall paint is Atrium White by Benjamin Moore.
Sliding glass doors connect the kitchen/dining area to a bluestone patio and landscaped yard.
Sliding glass doors connect the kitchen/dining area to a bluestone patio and landscaped yard.
Cross the steel bridge to discover the three back bedrooms, two of them currently open as one, with east and west light and air flow. All of these rooms come with platform beds and big windows to incite the sleeper's engagement with nature. These rooms share a hall bath with the middle room, up a few more stairs, that is suspended above the living room.
Cross the steel bridge to discover the three back bedrooms, two of them currently open as one, with east and west light and air flow. All of these rooms come with platform beds and big windows to incite the sleeper's engagement with nature. These rooms share a hall bath with the middle room, up a few more stairs, that is suspended above the living room.
White walls and concrete floors provide a pared-down setting for Taku’s oak furniture.
White walls and concrete floors provide a pared-down setting for Taku’s oak furniture.

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