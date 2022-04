If the name Jake Dyson sounds familiar, he’s the son of the famous James Dyson, of vacuum cleaner and hand-dryer fame. Jake, however, made a name for himself with the CSYS desk lamp with a bulb built to last for 50 years. The same ingenious heat-diffusion technology in the CSYS shows up in the Ariel lights, which are designed to illuminate large areas like a kitchen table or workbench.