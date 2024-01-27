Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
d
Collection by
Dalyce Brooks
Laundry Room
View
11
Photos
A glass slider and a stackable LG washer and dryer maximize space in the laundry area, which includes a small utility closet.
Maple veneer ApplePly tops this bench in the new mudroom, which provides boot and shoe storage/drainage, while other cabinets conceal a variety of storage spaces.
The laundry room features custom wallpaper designed by Samuel.
#Food52
#laundry
#rack
Windows in the laundry room offer a glimpse of the garden.
Half-loaded dishwashers or washing machines are a huge source of wastage, so wait until your machines are full before running your next cycle.
In the bathroom/laundry is a full size shower and toilet with stunning, stone-like epoxy floor, and a small sink.
Located next to the garage, the multipurpose mudroom houses the laundry and office space and serves as a transition zone into the home.
A communal laundry area.
