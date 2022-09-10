SubscribeSign In
Collection by Chelsea Ingram

Landscaping

View 23 Photos
A home in Krisel's Kings Point development, an 11-acre site off of the Canyon Country Club golf course that was designed in the early 1960s.
A home in Krisel's Kings Point development, an 11-acre site off of the Canyon Country Club golf course that was designed in the early 1960s.
Stunning views of the mountains can be seen from almost every angle of the huge yard and pool.
Stunning views of the mountains can be seen from almost every angle of the huge yard and pool.
Sleek Palm Springs House in Palm Springs, California
Sleek Palm Springs House in Palm Springs, California
A verdant oasis awaits in the backyard, complete with a bespoke jacuzzi and jetted pool.
A verdant oasis awaits in the backyard, complete with a bespoke jacuzzi and jetted pool.
Sphinx, the family Carolina dog, scouts the perimeter of the Concrete Collaborative pavers in the backyard. The pavers were installed on a slight angle to channel water to the surrounding gravel, lawn, and planting beds. This substantially lowers the landscape's water demand. Perforated PVC pipes and a pump move excess rainfall (which would otherwise go to storm drains) into an underground basin where it can later drain off. Redwood fencing reflects the material palette of the interior and creates visual continuity around the backyard.
Sphinx, the family Carolina dog, scouts the perimeter of the Concrete Collaborative pavers in the backyard. The pavers were installed on a slight angle to channel water to the surrounding gravel, lawn, and planting beds. This substantially lowers the landscape's water demand. Perforated PVC pipes and a pump move excess rainfall (which would otherwise go to storm drains) into an underground basin where it can later drain off. Redwood fencing reflects the material palette of the interior and creates visual continuity around the backyard.
Twenty-foot-wide doors from Solar Innovations offer easy access to the deck. “Solar Innovations was the only manufacturer at that time that had a pocket multi-slider with a good ADA threshold,” says architect Erick Mikiten. “They almost look like steel, but are thermally broken aluminum.”
Twenty-foot-wide doors from Solar Innovations offer easy access to the deck. “Solar Innovations was the only manufacturer at that time that had a pocket multi-slider with a good ADA threshold,” says architect Erick Mikiten. “They almost look like steel, but are thermally broken aluminum.”
Bob sits in the entry courtyard with his dog, Goya.
Bob sits in the entry courtyard with his dog, Goya.
Steps from the main structure is a 240-square-foot studio, which comes with a kitchenette and bath, and sits next to the Airstream. The sale also includes the original drawings Tay created for a phase-two addition that could be used to expand the living space and entrance foyer.
Steps from the main structure is a 240-square-foot studio, which comes with a kitchenette and bath, and sits next to the Airstream. The sale also includes the original drawings Tay created for a phase-two addition that could be used to expand the living space and entrance foyer.
A wooden fence wraps around the historic Bungalow, which sits on a large lot in the Virginia Country Club neighborhood. Soaring trees provide ample shade, while also maximizing privacy.
A wooden fence wraps around the historic Bungalow, which sits on a large lot in the Virginia Country Club neighborhood. Soaring trees provide ample shade, while also maximizing privacy.
The 1939 Andrew Armstrong House in
The 1939 Andrew Armstrong House in
The expansive home features an L-shaped wall of windows allowing view over the backyard lawn and pool from the living areas.
The expansive home features an L-shaped wall of windows allowing view over the backyard lawn and pool from the living areas.

3 more saves