SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Anusha Sriram

Landscaping

View 6 Photos
Rear Courtyard
Rear Courtyard
“The multilayered approach to this house—the use of healthy materials, the prefab, the relation to nature—has definitely changed our practice,” says Laura Briggs, architectural designer.
“The multilayered approach to this house—the use of healthy materials, the prefab, the relation to nature—has definitely changed our practice,” says Laura Briggs, architectural designer.
The cedar-wrapped house, designed by BriggsKnowles A+D, is gently curved at the center.
The cedar-wrapped house, designed by BriggsKnowles A+D, is gently curved at the center.
The rear garden is filled with ferns, sedges, lowbush blueberry, and a poplar tree growing out of a rock face.
The rear garden is filled with ferns, sedges, lowbush blueberry, and a poplar tree growing out of a rock face.