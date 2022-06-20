A geometric glass entry gate leads to the rear unit, which comes with its own address.
3 Lida Lane in Pasadena, California, is currently listed for $2,279,000 by Steve Clark of Clark Living.
"We made the pool an L-shape to mimic the form of the home,
The open galley kitchen flows seamlessly into the living room. The joinery is hoop-pine plywood, which echoes the materiality of the ceiling and walls.
The house is clad in Western red cedar.
The house has a front door, but it’s actually not the main entrance: That’s found around the side, via a soothing, wood-lined courtyard. It’s a natural space for outdoor entertaining, too, thanks to the built-in fireplace and bench.
Solar panels line the roof to soak up the Australian sun. The home doesn’t use any gas—the cooktop is induction, and heating and hot water come from a heat pump.
Adjacent to the main living areas is an outdoor entertainment terrace, which overlooks the heated saltwater pool and mountains beyond.
The embraced original character details of the church, including the arched glass doorway to the tower. When homeowner Jennifer and Grant initially viewed the space, the tower "was just the icing on the cake.