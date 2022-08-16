"To honor that tradition of having this beautiful exposed wood through the house, we brought in a wood accent wall in the great room," says Reeves. The single-pane glass was replaced with double-pane glass for improved energy efficiency.
Large columns and shear walls offer the structural support needed to mitigate minor earthquakes.
"The H-shaped plan and outbuildings create an assemblage of forms that celebrates the site and creates a continuing sense of surprise," Epstein adds.
Burnette sought to maintain the property’s natural vegetation and rocky ground surface.