“It's the first home that we've ever had where we wake up in the morning and we open our eyes and every aspect is a true extension of our ideas and our family,” says Amber. “It feels so good to resonate with our space on every level. Every day we walk downstairs and the light is streaming in and we've got that cute little fireplace nook. And we're in the Canyon with the little birds jumping around. We are so grateful to be living in a space that feels like us.”