Landscaping

On a hillside in Los Angeles, architect Clive Wilkinson created a three-story home for himself, his wife, Elisabeth, and their children.
The backyard area features a pool and a one-bedroom cottage that were also renovated. In this area, Bolinas furniture by Terra surrounds a firepit.
The low-slung profile of the home was preserved, and all of the windows and doors were replaced for better insulation and energy efficiency.
“It's the first home that we've ever had where we wake up in the morning and we open our eyes and every aspect is a true extension of our ideas and our family,” says Amber. “It feels so good to resonate with our space on every level. Every day we walk downstairs and the light is streaming in and we've got that cute little fireplace nook. And we're in the Canyon with the little birds jumping around. We are so grateful to be living in a space that feels like us.”
An internal courtyard features furniture by Janus et Cie.
The master bedroom was raised and cantilevered so as not to disturb the mature oak tree roots. Boulders are used as steps to the lawn.
The roof deck is outfitted with Janus et Cie Amari Low Back lounge chairs.
The Villacarillos freshened up the exterior with a sleek two-tone facelift. The wood siding is painted Sherwin-Williams Caviar, and the brick is painted Sherwin-Williams Pure White.
The front garden area is terraced with custom Cor-Ten steel retaining walls with an oxidized patina. The plantings are inspired by the couple’s love for Palm Springs.
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
The deck of Champa also features teak and furniture designed by Mary and Kundan.
The shape of the Perch fits neatly within the the city’s setback tent. The structure’s Cor-Ten steel skin plays off the wood siding of the existing bungalow.
The custom walnut screen takes its geometric cue (at a 90-degree tilt) from the wide bricks used for the fireplace and kitchen island.
The Douglas-fir-clad ceiling extends from indoors outward to form a covered walkway, which cantilevers over the small culvert running beneath the house.
The master suite also features a private living room, giving Antonio and Estela their own completely separate space to relax in.
“The first morning we stayed at home, I went downstairs to make my morning coffee,” recalls Antonio. “Only this time, I made it in the coffee maker built into the kitchen countertop overlooking the back garden, while beams of sunlight seeped into the room. It is a place so different from the single room apartment we started our journey from so many years ago—it was definitely better.”
