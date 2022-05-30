Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Designer Raili Clasen forged through a challenging loan process to salvage a rundown property—saving its bocce court in the process.
Floor Plan of Templeton Eichler by Blaine Architects
The couple took advantage of numerous municipal programs when landscaping the backyard. Mandy recently completed a free course through LADWP, who also promotes resources for the SoCal Turf Replacement Program, to become a certified California Native Plant Landscape: “There is an amazing amount of knowledge and resources for transitioning yards with more native/drought-tolerant plants through LADWP and the Theodore Payne Foundation,” says Mandy.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
The sun-filled bathroom awaiting in the primary suite features a spacious tiled shower.
6323 NW Manor Drive in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,585,000 by Jeff Weithman of Real Estate through Design.
Flowering Mexican marigold spills over boulders and gravel in the front garden, where Terremoto planted wild rye grass along the perimeter of the house.
Permeable hardscaping retains moisture and helps reduce the need for watering.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
The couple purchased the living room’s H.W. Klein chairs with the house. Another existing piece was the mezzanine’s daybed, designed by Peter Hvidt and Orlando Mølgaard Nielsen. An original floating staircase leads to the mezzanine and then up to the second floor. The open, straight-forward spaces speak to one of Christian’s guiding principles: “Simplicity is the key,” he says.
The kitchen of North Cabin is outfitted with bleach walnut cabinetry that can be customized. Rose Zellige tile from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Clé</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> tile on the backsplash offers a spot of color.</span>
Clé
The in-ground pool is placed between the primary bedroom and the casita.
