Landscape
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
This shaded outdoor dining area, which uses Techo-Bloc’s Borealis slab in Smoked Pine, creates a sophisticated herringbone pattern that extends the elegance of hardwood flooring outside. The timber effect of the concrete slabs is so convincing it’s been called “trompe-l’oeil” by industry professionals. While it has the look and feel of timber, it’s maintenance free—so no staining, rot, or fading.
This kitchen garden cleverly uses Borealis wall in Hazelnut Brandy as a long-lasting, retaining wall for raised garden beds, bringing the cottage-garden charm of timber without the need to worry about maintenance or everyday wear-and-tear. The clearly zoned pathways between the beds allow room for a cafe table and chairs.
The new patio connects to a fire pit lounge area via the wood walkway. Naber worked with McCullough Landscape to fashion the cement and rock patio. Decomposed granite replaced the grass, and Naber planted succulents from her wedding alongside cacti and native plants for a more drought-tolerant landscape.
“I love the deck’s weathered teak color because it blends into this desert environment,” says Berk. “It’s also a very similar aesthetic to what I’m doing in the house, where everything is organic and natural with terra-cotta and light wood. So, it’s a beautiful extension of the indoor/outdoor environments we’re trying to create at Casa Tierra.”
Thompson, a founding principal of Assembledge+, had recently participated in a Los Angeles Magazine project to imagine solutions for those who lack housing in the city. Their notion was for public agencies to subsidize building ADUs in backyards along alleyways, dovetailing with existing alley revitalization initiatives