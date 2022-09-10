SubscribeSign In
Sherry Birk and Anthony Orona, tapped HR Design Dept, whose co-principal, Eric Hughes, is a longtime friend of Anthony’s, to design the midcentury-inspired, one-story house in Austin. The dark metal fascia emphasizes the home’s horizontality and complements the earth-toned brick facade.
Bob sits in the entry courtyard with his dog, Goya.
Steps from the main structure is a 240-square-foot studio, which comes with a kitchenette and bath, and sits next to the Airstream. The sale also includes the original drawings Tay created for a phase-two addition that could be used to expand the living space and entrance foyer.
A wooden fence wraps around the historic Bungalow, which sits on a large lot in the Virginia Country Club neighborhood. Soaring trees provide ample shade, while also maximizing privacy.
21200 Center Avenue in Los Banos, California, is currently listed for $4,250,000 by Crosby Doe of Crosby Doe Associates.
A long gravel driveway leads to the two-level home, which sits nestled away from the road on a spacious coastal lot, surrounded by soaring trees and a meadow-like yard.
The expansive home features an L-shaped wall of windows allowing view over the backyard lawn and pool from the living areas.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
This shaded outdoor dining area, which uses Techo-Bloc’s Borealis slab in Smoked Pine, creates a sophisticated herringbone pattern that extends the elegance of hardwood flooring outside. The timber effect of the concrete slabs is so convincing it’s been called “trompe-l’oeil” by industry professionals. While it has the look and feel of timber, it’s maintenance free—so no staining, rot, or fading.
This kitchen garden cleverly uses Borealis wall in Hazelnut Brandy as a long-lasting, retaining wall for raised garden beds, bringing the cottage-garden charm of timber without the need to worry about maintenance or everyday wear-and-tear. The clearly zoned pathways between the beds allow room for a cafe table and chairs.
Combine native plants with rockscapes to create gardens that don’t need excessive irrigation. Here, Techo-Bloc’s Industria 600 series slab in Greyed Nickel was imaginatively used to create contrast between the more organic stones and rocks, as well as functional walkways for seating and a fire pit.
The new patio connects to a fire pit lounge area via the wood walkway. Naber worked with McCullough Landscape to fashion the cement and rock patio. Decomposed granite replaced the grass, and Naber planted succulents from her wedding alongside cacti and native plants for a more drought-tolerant landscape.
A wall of breeze block open to the elements and sun from a skylight create a sort of outdoor shower inside the bathroom off the main bedroom.
“I love the deck’s weathered teak color because it blends into this desert environment,” says Berk. “It’s also a very similar aesthetic to what I’m doing in the house, where everything is organic and natural with terra-cotta and light wood. So, it’s a beautiful extension of the indoor/outdoor environments we’re trying to create at Casa Tierra.”
Joanna and Steve Vernetti have lived in their 1917 bungalow in Hancock Park for over 20 years. As their family increased in size, they needed more space—so they initially thought about adding another floor. After California passed the regulation in 2020, they called up their good friend (and former neighbor) David Thompson. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Thompson, a founding principal of Assembledge+, had recently participated in a Los Angeles Magazine project to imagine solutions for those who lack housing in the city. Their notion was for public agencies to subsidize building ADUs in backyards along alleyways, dovetailing with existing alley revitalization initiatives</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
