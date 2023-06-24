SubscribeSign In
Collection by Michael Walters

Landscape

The couple planted a Japanese black pine bonsai alongside the entrance path that mirrors one in a sketch Neutra had made of the space.
The architects replaced Lord's former freestanding studio with a structure of their own, which connects to the pool cabana and mechanicals room by what they describe as "a floating canopy.
Floor Plan of Lord House Renovation by Spatial Practice
Amir and Chi retained the house's flat roof and reworked the fenestration in the section at right, which was a later addition.
