LACMA: California Design

As you might imagine, we inveterate modernists up here at Dwell are very, very excited for what will be one of the fall's best forays into modern design. On October 1, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art is launching California Design 1930-1965: "Living in a Modern Way" which takes a good long look at how Californian design in the middle of the 20th century helped shape American material culture. I'm so thrilled to be talking with two of the shows curators Bobbye Tigerman and Wendy Kaplan at Dwell on Design on Friday June 24th to learn more about their research. But here's a sneak preview of 13 of the over 300 objects that will make up the show. Click on!