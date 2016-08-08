Kukio 32, Hawai'i Island

Step through the entry gate into an inviting retreat as the calming sound of the waterfall transforms the entry gardens into a peaceful sanctuary. Enjoy panoramic views of the sun setting over the ocean from the perfectly situated and spacious back lanai. Maryl-designed and built, the home's quality woodworking and thoughtful layout sets it apart, with Ohia posts, Monkey Pod cabinetry and unique hand-hewn Teak floors in the bedrooms.

Located on the 9th hole of Kukio's 10-hole Tom Fazio-designed golf course, this home looks out over the golf course and immaculate Kukio grounds down to the ocean and up to Hualalai Mountain. Each of the five bedroom suites enjoys its own exterior entrance and bathroom with an attached outdoor shower.

0.39 Acres Land | 3,653 sqft Living | 5BR / 5.5BA | Offered for $ 7.2M

www.hawaiilife.com/mls...