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Kitchen Ideas
Tikau’s new collection of Ülle textiles are completely sourced and manufactured in Finland. The company purchased a series of manual looms from a 1940s factory, and sourced wool from the country’s livestock industry that would have otherwise wound up as waste. The resulting textiles are supremely soft and feature subtly nuanced textures.
New streamlined cabinets are painted in Benjamin Moore, ‘Sea Haze,’ with a super functional Caesarstone counter in ‘Organic White.’ For the backsplash, honed Calacatta Bettogli Classic marble was used to spotlight its dramatic veining. “Kirsti loves stone, so that was where we got to play,” says Mattingly.
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