Kitchen Ideas

The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
Jen was adamant about having dark wood floors, which are used throughout the home to either contrast or coordinate with the neutral palette.
"The cork literally warms up everything,
Stuart got the idea to install cork countertops and flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms after visiting friends in the Hamptons.
Tikau’s new collection of Ülle textiles are completely sourced and manufactured in Finland. The company purchased a series of manual looms from a 1940s factory, and sourced wool from the country’s livestock industry that would have otherwise wound up as waste. The resulting textiles are supremely soft and feature subtly nuanced textures.
New streamlined cabinets are painted in Benjamin Moore, ‘Sea Haze,’ with a super functional Caesarstone counter in ‘Organic White.’ For the backsplash, honed Calacatta Bettogli Classic marble was used to spotlight its dramatic veining. “Kirsti loves stone, so that was where we got to play,” says Mattingly.
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
The couple embraced simplicity and efficiency in the new kitchenette. Cabinets along with the countertop, sink, and faucet are all from IKEA. A collection of artworks and collectibles on the shelving are from Aaron Murray, Penny Plavidal, Brian Green, Cynthia Mulcahy, Camp Bosworth, and Hailey Vick.
Carolla sourced the large-format porcelain tiles from San Diego Marble and Tile, same as the sage tiles, alongside a 48-inch Bluestar range.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
