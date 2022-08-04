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Collection by Julie

Kitchen Ideas

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The Queue pendant above the kitchen island is by RBW. The stairs and railing, custom designed by Isaac and Sydney, maintain an open feel.
The Queue pendant above the kitchen island is by RBW. The stairs and railing, custom designed by Isaac and Sydney, maintain an open feel.
The kitchen cabinets are painted in French Gray by Farrow &amp; Ball, with a composite counter, Equipe tile backsplash, and Enamel wall lamps by Madam Stolz.
The kitchen cabinets are painted in French Gray by Farrow &amp; Ball, with a composite counter, Equipe tile backsplash, and Enamel wall lamps by Madam Stolz.
In the kitchen, Bontempo cabinetry by Armazem Design complements iceberg quartzite slabs for counters and backsplash. The pendants are by Matter Made.
In the kitchen, Bontempo cabinetry by Armazem Design complements iceberg quartzite slabs for counters and backsplash. The pendants are by Matter Made.
The butler sink is from Shaw’s of Darwen.
The butler sink is from Shaw’s of Darwen.
Knight also installed a utility room where the kitchen used to be. The pink cupboards are from Howdens.
Knight also installed a utility room where the kitchen used to be. The pink cupboards are from Howdens.
Kitchen, view North looking to the double-sided fireplace and the living room
Kitchen, view North looking to the double-sided fireplace and the living room
"I believe that if there’s a place for everything then nothing is out of place, and I’ve tried to incorporate that into a lot of the furniture design and functionality,
"I believe that if there’s a place for everything then nothing is out of place, and I’ve tried to incorporate that into a lot of the furniture design and functionality,
Original details, such as the ornate mantel in the ground-floor living room, mingle with thoughtful modern updates.
Original details, such as the ornate mantel in the ground-floor living room, mingle with thoughtful modern updates.
Now available to rent on Airbnb, the revamped 1950s dwelling, known as The Surf Cabin, features airy interiors with laid-back vibes for a breezy weekend getaway.
Now available to rent on Airbnb, the revamped 1950s dwelling, known as The Surf Cabin, features airy interiors with laid-back vibes for a breezy weekend getaway.
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
Jen was adamant about having dark wood floors, which are used throughout the home to either contrast or coordinate with the neutral palette.
Jen was adamant about having dark wood floors, which are used throughout the home to either contrast or coordinate with the neutral palette.
"The cork literally warms up everything,
"The cork literally warms up everything,
Stuart got the idea to install cork countertops and flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms after visiting friends in the Hamptons.
Stuart got the idea to install cork countertops and flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms after visiting friends in the Hamptons.
Tikau’s new collection of Ülle textiles are completely sourced and manufactured in Finland. The company purchased a series of manual looms from a 1940s factory, and sourced wool from the country’s livestock industry that would have otherwise wound up as waste. The resulting textiles are supremely soft and feature subtly nuanced textures.
Tikau’s new collection of Ülle textiles are completely sourced and manufactured in Finland. The company purchased a series of manual looms from a 1940s factory, and sourced wool from the country’s livestock industry that would have otherwise wound up as waste. The resulting textiles are supremely soft and feature subtly nuanced textures.
New streamlined cabinets are painted in Benjamin Moore, ‘Sea Haze,’ with a super functional Caesarstone counter in ‘Organic White.’ For the backsplash, honed Calacatta Bettogli Classic marble was used to spotlight its dramatic veining. “Kirsti loves stone, so that was where we got to play,” says Mattingly.
New streamlined cabinets are painted in Benjamin Moore, ‘Sea Haze,’ with a super functional Caesarstone counter in ‘Organic White.’ For the backsplash, honed Calacatta Bettogli Classic marble was used to spotlight its dramatic veining. “Kirsti loves stone, so that was where we got to play,” says Mattingly.

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