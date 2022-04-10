SubscribeSign In
A Southern California kitchen features oak timber cabinetry and quartzite countertops.
Samuel chose a 36-inch, matte white Cafe Appliance range oven to match the rest of the white-on-white design.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
The lovely cornflower-blue kitchen cabinets in this Brooklyn, New York, home by Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design were professionally painted.
"The kitchen is a showstopper with a European feel, featuring custom tile work, cabinetry, windows, and skylights—all of which offer a timeless style,
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
The designers fabricated everything in the house, down to the quarter-sawn pine and macrocarpa-wood kitchen cabinetry and concrete floor. “Physically the most challenging part of the build was wrestling an incredibly slippery concrete pump up the muddy driveway in the rain!” says designer Ben Mitchell-Anyon. The enamel pendant light is vintage. Photo by: Paul McCredie
The all-in-one kitchen island is the most intricate part of an otherwise simple, utilitarian—but still cozy—Andean cabin where Santiago-based creatives Martín Bravo and his husband, Omar Zúñiga, relax and cook on weekends.
Opening onto the open-plan living and dining rooms, the aluminum Bulthaup System 20 kitchen with its nine-foot-long stainless steel island and Miele appliances has become a focal point of the house. Pressed in one seamless sheet of steel, the island, Picard says with the obvious pride of a satisfied customer, “is an amazing piece of engineering.”
The red niche is the most vibrant space in the home. Cibic says, “I like to spend time in these small little intimate spaces. It’s like one piece of furniture somehow.”
The kitchen is located steps from the main living area and features all new appliances.
In addition to a spacious chicken coop, the compound also has a certified-organic avocado orchard, along with other fruit-bearing trees. A three-bedroom guesthouse is also included.
The sprawling property comes with hundreds of olive, avocado, and citrus trees, a detached guesthouse, and a charming chicken coop.
