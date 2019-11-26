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kitchen design
By moving the stair to the back of the house, McBride was able to create rooms that span the building's full 14-feet. In addition to being more livable, it allowed opportunity for Priscilla, who is an art consultant, to admire large artworks from a proper distance. The original arched doorway adds architectural charm as do the new herringbone floors. The curvy loveseat is from John Derian and the red end table hails from an antique shop on the Upper East Side.
“The kitchen is really the heart of the home,” says the owner. “It feels very special to us.” An extra-long island hosts everything from children’s homework sessions to “cooking parties,” such as when the owners have friends over every year to make apricot jam from fruit picked in the yard. The placement of the cooktop means the cook can be working and there’s room for people to help, or mill about easily, inside and out. “We'll open the big doors and dine on the deck, and have appetizers on the island,” says the owner. “I'll still be cooking in the kitchen and never feel like I've left the party.”
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