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Collection by Marina Palumbo Studio

kitchen design

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Pergola Lighting
Pergola Lighting
The kitchen features a striking marble island and top-of-the-line appliances. Expansive Vitrocsa sliding doors open to one of the home's many terraces.
The kitchen features a striking marble island and top-of-the-line appliances. Expansive Vitrocsa sliding doors open to one of the home's many terraces.
Another view of the kitchen.
Another view of the kitchen.
McBride installed herringbone floors on the parlor level to make the space look larger. "The motion explodes the walls,
McBride installed herringbone floors on the parlor level to make the space look larger. "The motion explodes the walls,
The kitchen and dining area share the parlor level. The stair runs behind the blue core and the kitchen appliances are tucked into it. Priscilla finds the kitchen more efficient than her prior, much larger kitchen. "It's amazing how little you need,
The kitchen and dining area share the parlor level. The stair runs behind the blue core and the kitchen appliances are tucked into it. Priscilla finds the kitchen more efficient than her prior, much larger kitchen. "It's amazing how little you need,
By moving the stair to the back of the house, McBride was able to create rooms that span the building's full 14-feet. In addition to being more livable, it allowed opportunity for Priscilla, who is an art consultant, to admire large artworks from a proper distance. The original arched doorway adds architectural charm as do the new herringbone floors. The curvy loveseat is from John Derian and the red end table hails from an antique shop on the Upper East Side.
By moving the stair to the back of the house, McBride was able to create rooms that span the building's full 14-feet. In addition to being more livable, it allowed opportunity for Priscilla, who is an art consultant, to admire large artworks from a proper distance. The original arched doorway adds architectural charm as do the new herringbone floors. The curvy loveseat is from John Derian and the red end table hails from an antique shop on the Upper East Side.
The kitchen and dining area are made to feel bright and airy with minimalist decor and walls painted Sherwin Williams Origami White. The lights hanging over the island are Allied Maker's Blobe pendants.
The kitchen and dining area are made to feel bright and airy with minimalist decor and walls painted Sherwin Williams Origami White. The lights hanging over the island are Allied Maker's Blobe pendants.
In an effort to keep costs within budget without sacrificing looks, the fully gutted and renovated kitchen features IKEA cabinetry framework with shaker-style fronts by Semihandmade. The cabinets were painted Farrow & Ball Pigeon.
In an effort to keep costs within budget without sacrificing looks, the fully gutted and renovated kitchen features IKEA cabinetry framework with shaker-style fronts by Semihandmade. The cabinets were painted Farrow & Ball Pigeon.
Some sections serve as a wardrobe or disguise kitchen appliances, while others showcase a collection of vinyl records and vintage cameras. One conceals a pull-out desk.
Some sections serve as a wardrobe or disguise kitchen appliances, while others showcase a collection of vinyl records and vintage cameras. One conceals a pull-out desk.
The designers installed a streamlined bar where there used to be dead space.
The designers installed a streamlined bar where there used to be dead space.
A custom dining table by Godar Furniture can seat up to 12 with an extension. Its walnut base lightly contrasts the oak chairs with leather seats. In the background, a coffee bar was organized by Haven Home.
A custom dining table by Godar Furniture can seat up to 12 with an extension. Its walnut base lightly contrasts the oak chairs with leather seats. In the background, a coffee bar was organized by Haven Home.
A sleek, metal-clad island topped with Paperstone plays a starring role in the roomy kitchen, which has bleached oak and off-white Lapitec cabinets.
A sleek, metal-clad island topped with Paperstone plays a starring role in the roomy kitchen, which has bleached oak and off-white Lapitec cabinets.
In the year following the remodel, Serena and Andrew are taking a slow and considered approach to picking out their furnishings. “We're just trying to live in the space and think about what works,” says Serena. At the ceiling, the “Athena” surface mounted light found on Etsy.
In the year following the remodel, Serena and Andrew are taking a slow and considered approach to picking out their furnishings. “We're just trying to live in the space and think about what works,” says Serena. At the ceiling, the “Athena” surface mounted light found on Etsy.
A bank of custom storage along one wall is very functional for the family, including children’s art supplies, cleaning tools, and a counter for serving during a party.
A bank of custom storage along one wall is very functional for the family, including children’s art supplies, cleaning tools, and a counter for serving during a party.
Oak lines the interior for a tactile surprise, and the marble counter echoes the marble on the island and perimeter counters.
Oak lines the interior for a tactile surprise, and the marble counter echoes the marble on the island and perimeter counters.
“The kitchen is really the heart of the home,” says the owner. “It feels very special to us.” An extra-long island hosts everything from children’s homework sessions to “cooking parties,” such as when the owners have friends over every year to make apricot jam from fruit picked in the yard. The placement of the cooktop means the cook can be working and there’s room for people to help, or mill about easily, inside and out. “We'll open the big doors and dine on the deck, and have appetizers on the island,” says the owner. “I'll still be cooking in the kitchen and never feel like I've left the party.”
“The kitchen is really the heart of the home,” says the owner. “It feels very special to us.” An extra-long island hosts everything from children’s homework sessions to “cooking parties,” such as when the owners have friends over every year to make apricot jam from fruit picked in the yard. The placement of the cooktop means the cook can be working and there’s room for people to help, or mill about easily, inside and out. “We'll open the big doors and dine on the deck, and have appetizers on the island,” says the owner. “I'll still be cooking in the kitchen and never feel like I've left the party.”
Divya's photography studio doubles as a guest studio space. Splaying the ceiling up towards a skylight helps draw daylight into the space.
Divya's photography studio doubles as a guest studio space. Splaying the ceiling up towards a skylight helps draw daylight into the space.

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