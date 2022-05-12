SubscribeSign In
Kitchen

A simple monochrome palette fits the homeowners’ minimalist aesthetic and echoes the charred cladding of the exterior. The dramatic roof pitch makes the space feel airy and light.
DCM Molded Plywood chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sit around a dining table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.
Clerestory windows span across the living areas and continue into the spacious kitchen, which features its original cabinets and soapstone counters.
Next to the open kitchen shelving is a textured amber glass panel from Axess Glass that adds a pop of brightness to the rear wall. The glass panel is part of a sliding door that leads to the bedrooms and bathroom.
The vertical timber paneling that encloses the dining nook is painted in Dulux Domino.
The variation in the custom blue-tiled backsplash references the Japanese wabi-sabi philosophy that embraces imperfection and transience.
Although strikingly different from its traditional farmhouse exterior, the interiors reference the outer appearance with an exposed solid granite wall in the living room and exposed roof trusses with black plated junctions that recall the artisanal joinery and construction techniques found in traditional Japanese homes.
A Sub-Zero refrigerator is set into the corner of the kitchen, with quartzite countertops across a sky-blue island.
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen and study
Tucked into the leafy heart of Austin’s Zilker neighborhood, this 3,170-square-foot home by Franke : Franke overlooks a wide urban stream and striking ravine. A row of windows, positioned along the home’s central spine, brings in light and fresh air, while private bedrooms have access to water views, thereby immersing residents in the site’s natural surroundings.
Original beams continue into the light-filled kitchen, complete with all new stainless-steel appliances and custom cabinetry.
The home’s interior palette includes exposed concrete floors, reclaimed wood millwork, and wood columns sourced from a local barn.
While wood finishes and paneling dominate the home’s interior, color and texture are introduced through the kitchen’s stone and tile selections.
Sky blue cabinetry in the open kitchen pops against the brick floors lining the dining area.
The all-white kitchen is fitted with long countertops, ample cabinetry, and a central island.
An emblem of modernism, the white-and-green kitchen was once a floor model in Scavolini's Birmingham store.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
A full-length bench extends beneath a wall of windows in the dining area, with a wet bar tucked into the corner. Custom wallpaper was used on the back wall of the bar.
