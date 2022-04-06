The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
In the kitchen, black Carrera marble lines the central island and countertops, while custom cabinetry offers ample storage. A picture window over the sink frames backyard views.
The kitchen is a balance of woods and stone, with marble on the large island and Naica quartzite in a leathered finish on the perimeter counters and backsplash. The stove hood is a custom plaster finish: “I was constantly looking for ways to add softness,” says interior designer Holly Waterfield.
Wood continues to set the tone inside. White oak flooring and tiling together came to $80K, while the custom interior millwork cost $30K.
In the kitchen, affordable IKEA cabinetry is elevated through the use of Carrara marble benchtops.
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
In the kitchen, pops of orange and blue break up an otherwise black-and-white palette. The bursts of color are a nod to the hues in the stained glass in the refurbished front door.
The kitchen island and attached table are a custom design in a natural stone called Elba Blue Marble.