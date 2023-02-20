SubscribeSign In
Collection by Melissa Scanlan

Kitchen

Each apartment's kitchen is modest in size. The all-white palette reflects light around the space.
The kitchen, which was moved to the sunny side of the house, embraces Anyeley’s taste for simple, modern forms. Cabinetry painted in Hague Blue by Farrow &amp; Ball surrounds a central island fitted with Nerd bar stools by Muuto and a Dot Line Suspension pendant by Lambert &amp; Fils. Completing the kitchen is a Litze faucet by Brizo and a Crosstown sink by Elkay, along with rangetop and wall ovens by Dacor and a Benchmark refrigerator from Bosch.
In the kitchen, a pair of Swell LED pendants by Pablo Pardo from Design Within Reach hang above an island lined with Industry West stools. The appliances are from KitchenAid.
The Bracy Cottage — Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room
Stainless steel cabinets from IKEA were paired with a Corian countertop in the renovated kitchen. The custom cabinetry will be accessed by a rolling library ladder, which the couple will have fabricated by a local woodworker.
“We learned that in a home this size, every design decision needs to contribute both functionally and aesthetically to the space,” Robinson says. “The details matter even more when every inch is significant, so we got creative with how to make the most out of everything.” Polished quartzite countertops, Leicht cabinetry, and a backsplash of back-painted glass make the kitchen feel luxurious.
A kitchen island with bar seating provides indoor space for dining; custom-milled cabinets and drawers in the kitchen add ample storage.
The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler in San Jose, California, now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
Big Wood Residence
The Partition Wall is more than just a decorative divider, it holds knife storage and the team later developed a flexible system of shelves and tool fittings to fit it.
The Functional Partition Wall was another product that came out of the need to "divide a small space but not to harshly,
A study of how luxury and functionality can be achieved in even the smallest of spaces, the experience yielded several product innovations—most significantly, the Vertical Bar Block.
A result of a small gap between appliances, the Vertical Bar Block has since become a signature example of how Henrybuilt systems are architecturally integrated to maximize every bit of usable space—and is the perfect spot to store cutting boards.
A result of a small gap between appliances, the Vertical Bar Block has since become a signature example of how Henrybuilt systems are architecturally integrated to maximize every bit of usable space.
