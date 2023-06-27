Located steps from the living and dining areas, the open kitchen comes with custom cabinetry, all new appliances, and a large central island that offers casual barstool seating.
Crisp white walls complement the striking blend of wood, glass, and brick in the living room.
Lambert & Fils lights are suspended over the island.
The streamlined kitchen almost feels like the galley of a boat. Open storage at each end of the island holds kitchen essentials, and a built-in eating nook is the perfect place for the kids, or guests, to sit and chat while a meal is prepared.