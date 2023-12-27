Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
On the other side of the wardrobe lies an office space.
In her work area, a sliding panel opens to offer Justine a view of the living area below. “When you’re in the house, you’re aware of the whole house, which I really like,” she says.
An office nook is tucked behind sliding doors in the bedroom closet.
Each of the couple's three children have their own rooms, with built-in desks and storage units. The bedrooms have rift and quartered white oak flooring.
Upstairs, clean, minimalist cabinets offer plenty of storage.
The bedrooms feature custom ash millwork, while large windows invite views of the outdoors in.
The walls are thickened by closet storage on two sides, which also controls the interior temperature and dampens sound.
A bunk room is located at the end of the hallway, in the former office.
Everett's built-in desk features trophies, a globe, and a chair by Urban Outfitters.
Amelia's built-in desk features collected treasures and mementos and is flanked by a mint-green chair by Industry West.
All the experts agree that it is important for children to have a designated workspace.
Now, the playroom can be accessed by the son’s bedroom or at the hallway. Custom woodwork fashions storage and a window seat.
