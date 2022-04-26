Subscribe now to get The Money Issue and save 20% with promo code REALBUDGETS
Kid spaces

An arched alcove was also created for the desk.
“We wanted to bring in the green from the living room into the daughter's bedroom and complement it with a blush pink as those were her favorite colors,” says Wagh. The pink is Asian Paints Rose Petal and the green is Asian Paints Mountain Stream.
Many of the apartment’s motifs come together here, including the circular detail in the closet door, which is also found in a main room and repeated in the hardware, and the fluted glass. Custom arched mirrors hang on the wall.
Milo's room features a stacked series of cupboards and drawers that form a stair to the elevated bed, inviting a sense of playfulness into the space.
The reading nook is surrounded by storage designed to accommodate specific items. The tall cupboard, for example, houses an ironing board and ladder. "The shapes are not just arbitrary,
To maximize space in the kids' room, Thomas used a bunk and trundle full bed that fits adults as well as children. The beds are topped with organic checked sheets from Pottery Barn Kids and alpaca teddy bears from The Little Market. A Justina Blakeney wall hangings adds a pop of texture. “I wanted the room to be kid friendly but adult appropriate—so I kept the color palette neutral and chose pieces that would work for any guest, like this cute night stand, modern book shelf, and minimalistic reading lights (the Stella Sconce by Mitzi).”
The second kids' bedroom, featuring a wall of storage clad in new wallpaper
One of two children's bedrooms
Taku designed a shingled playhouse/bunkbed.
A former closet was transformed into a double-height library, complete with a reading nook and a rolling ladder from Spiral Stairs of America. “That’s my favorite part of the house,” says Dan. “When I see Stella reaching for a book, there’s nothing better.”
Furniture designer Ash Dipert transformed three disused structures behind his parents’ Craftsman home in Bakersfield, California, into a fun and functional accessory dwelling unit. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The goal was to turn the space into a guest suite that “feels like an out of body experience; a Willy Wonka vacation hideaway,” says the designer, who now lives in the ADU</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">. </span>
The children’s rooms, which are reserved for family and an extended network of friends, feature more custom Crasset-designed beds set against a vivid blue backdrop, courtesy of the French paint brand Zolpan.
A sloping ceiling allows light into one of the children’s bedrooms. The bed is from CedarWorks.
Stairs bend through a pair of redwoods to connect the outdoor decks to the interior of the house.
Each of the couple's three children have their own rooms, with built-in desks and storage units. The bedrooms have rift and quartered white oak flooring.
