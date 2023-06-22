SubscribeSign In
French sliding doors connect the family room to a tiled courtyard with a heated pool.
The Modus team vaulted the ceilings and added skylights, as well as glass doors across the back wall. Custom white oak paneling covers the wall up to the ceiling, as well as the island. “It’s one of the first things that you see when you walk into the house,” says Grace of the island. “It brings the right amount of drama.”
The arch motif was repeated throughout the home, at doorways and built-in niches.
In the new entry, the flooring is Rossa herringbone terracotta, and a rustic terracotta pendant, assembled by hand in Richmond, Virginia, was chosen to sync with it.
The Modus team removed the wall that made the narrow nook, so that sunlight could filter through the windows into the living spaces. The entry was sized down, but still retains its function with a built-in bench. In the dining room, the Leah Dining Table from TOV is surrounded by Brielle Cane Dining Chairs from One Kings Lane. The artwork on the shelf is by Lilo on Paper.
Since micro-cement is waterproof, Curtis also used it to cover the shower walls, dispensing with the need for tile and the busyness of grout lines. A full-height linen shower curtain adds more texture and movement, and the plumbing is handmade of brass.
