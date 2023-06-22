KATS QA HOUSE
The Modus team vaulted the ceilings and added skylights, as well as glass doors across the back wall. Custom white oak paneling covers the wall up to the ceiling, as well as the island. “It’s one of the first things that you see when you walk into the house,” says Grace of the island. “It brings the right amount of drama.”
The Modus team removed the wall that made the narrow nook, so that sunlight could filter through the windows into the living spaces. The entry was sized down, but still retains its function with a built-in bench. In the dining room, the Leah Dining Table from TOV is surrounded by Brielle Cane Dining Chairs from One Kings Lane. The artwork on the shelf is by Lilo on Paper.