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Collection by Kate keller

Kate

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Prefabricated elements allow the cabins to be assembled on site without the use of heavy construction machinery, a key consideration when building in sensitive natural environments.
Prefabricated elements allow the cabins to be assembled on site without the use of heavy construction machinery, a key consideration when building in sensitive natural environments.
The two-level cabins contain a communal living space and a lofted bedroom.
The two-level cabins contain a communal living space and a lofted bedroom.

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