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Collection by Karol Duncan

Just Right Houses

Between 780 - 1000 square feet; 2 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; preferably 1 story

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Stanley lays in front of where the water heater is stored, which serves the studio and the primary home. The rain chain is from Nutshell.
Stanley lays in front of where the water heater is stored, which serves the studio and the primary home. The rain chain is from Nutshell.
An outdoor dining area connects with the living space on one side and a cowboy pool on the other.
An outdoor dining area connects with the living space on one side and a cowboy pool on the other.
A sitting area features a sofa from Edloe Finch, a Herman Miller Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant, and a Troubadour Saddle Leather Wood Frame Chair from CB2.
A sitting area features a sofa from Edloe Finch, a Herman Miller Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant, and a Troubadour Saddle Leather Wood Frame Chair from CB2.
Abodu managed the build and delivery of the turnkey one-bedroom ADU. “The cost is up-front, transparent, all-inclusive— excluding taxes, fees, and custom site-specific work—and locked in before construction begins,” says cofounder Eric McInerney. The kitchen includes a full suite of Bosch appliances.
Abodu managed the build and delivery of the turnkey one-bedroom ADU. “The cost is up-front, transparent, all-inclusive— excluding taxes, fees, and custom site-specific work—and locked in before construction begins,” says cofounder Eric McInerney. The kitchen includes a full suite of Bosch appliances.
The bath features Spanish Majorca tiles and a thermostatic rain head shower.
The bath features Spanish Majorca tiles and a thermostatic rain head shower.
The family spends most weekends at the cabin, and two or more weeks each summer.
The family spends most weekends at the cabin, and two or more weeks each summer.
Before: The previous owner had lived in the house since 1959, and it was quite literally falling apart when Zeke and his partner purchased it.
Before: The previous owner had lived in the house since 1959, and it was quite literally falling apart when Zeke and his partner purchased it.
The interior CLT surfaces are treated with a soapy wax that protects the wood and also reflects more light to create a more luminous space.
The interior CLT surfaces are treated with a soapy wax that protects the wood and also reflects more light to create a more luminous space.
The designer renovated her homestead after the area's permitting laws changed.
The designer renovated her homestead after the area's permitting laws changed.
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
Five House by M Gooden Design floor plan
Five House by M Gooden Design floor plan
Upon his first visit to Tasmania, an island south of the Australian mainland, resident David Burns was immediately smitten with its varied, pristine landscape. Working with architecture firm Misho+Associates, he built a self-sustaining, 818-square-foot retreat that would allow him to completely unplug from urban life.
Upon his first visit to Tasmania, an island south of the Australian mainland, resident David Burns was immediately smitten with its varied, pristine landscape. Working with architecture firm Misho+Associates, he built a self-sustaining, 818-square-foot retreat that would allow him to completely unplug from urban life.

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