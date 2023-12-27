Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Practice good hygiene (and get a mini spa treatment in the process) with these luxurious liquid hand soaps.
A powder room near the entrance has <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Singita</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> wallpaper by Cole &amp; Son.</span>
“I’ve done my share of neutral bathrooms with white tiles, and these clients are adventurous, so we really had fun with the material selections and color palettes in the bathrooms,” Damonte says.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
A terracotta vanity expands across the full length of the bathroom.
In the primary bath, new tile from Ceramica Vogue Interni and custom cabinetry by Dolan Construction is topped with terrazo-inspired counters from Concrete Collaborative.
