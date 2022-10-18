Rather than positioning their bed against a wall, Andrea used a dresser to create a floating support so that Rick and Lucy's bed would be centered to the window with expansive views of the surrounding coast.
The team carried through the same Douglas Fir millwork featured in the kitchen into the primary bedroom. These intentional material choices connect the interior to the locale, as Douglas Fir is a native tree species to the coast of British Columbia.
Rick's advice for renovators: "Pay for great lighting. It should never be an afterthought. In addition, pick a couple of key features that make your home stand out. We chose high ceilings and great windows."