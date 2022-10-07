SubscribeSign In
Collection by Susan Steeley

Interiors

View 12 Photos
Floor Plan of Fishtown Row House by Marina Barnes &amp; Thomas Pittlik
Office of Things design for Glendale, Queens row house renovation, view of living room and back of house from foyer. After.
The existing beams were "one of the elements of the house that made it special," says Azin, who spent three days on a ladder staining them herself.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
The cabin is constructed predominantly with plywood that Christie finished with a custom whitewash of 4:1 water to white paint, with a dash of green. "I wanted it pale,
Designer Esther Bruzkus embraced bold color and texture in her Berlin apartment, leaving the window coverings to play a more subtle role.
A petite floating marble vanity hugs a terrazzo wall. The wallpaper is the The Great Wave by Cole & Son.
