For the heart of the space, Hale designed a double vanity—fabricated with wood from the original house—around an existing column. The pendant is by Lindsey Adelman.
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.
The concrete slabs in the garden were made out of the left-over polished concrete flooring inside the home, which otherwise would have been thrown away.
Each of MyCabin's offerings were designed to work in concert and form a complete residential set, where My Milla (25 or long) houses daily living, My Kalmus provides a dedicated work space, and My Galia adds a bit of wellful luxury.
The throw pillows are from Casa Textil Arte Zapoteco. The Bertoia stools are from Knoll. The clay vases on the built-in shelving are by Perla Valtierra, and the sculptures from Artefakto.
The living room holds a Mags Soft Low sofa from Hay, a Mara coffee table from Article, and a Jotul woodstove.
Many visitors to Louis Armstrong’s Queens, New York City, home consider the kitchen to be a highlight. With its turquoise cabinets and futuristic built-ins, it is a striking example of 1960s design.
Floor plan of Rufford Mews by Mike McMahon Studio
The wardrobe in the primary bedroom features a geometric pattern inspired by Bridget Riley.
The couple's bed conceals ample storage within the base.
The bathroom epitomizes Mike and Jewlsy's approach of working within the constraints of the existing apartment, with paint and waste timber used to dramatic effect.
The elevated bed in Milo's room is called the "shutter bed
The small stool in front of the storage wall was made using spare timber from the production of the dining table and chairs. The way the form is created from a single repeated element gives the stool its name: 'Riff'. "
The ceilings throughout are painted Sherwin Williams "Pure White
"We like quartzite because it has the movement of marble but is more resilient,