Collection by Spencer Bull

Interesting

Because the island is accessible only by boat or helicopter, the prefab pods were airlifted from a barge onto foundations that Pape had constructed on-site. “It was so well planned and executed that apparently it took the chopper just thirty minutes to drop the pods in,” says Jason.
Getting the hammock installed posed a bit of a challenge. Adair and Kopp found it tough to find a company to help with executing their idea. “It’s interesting to know that if you want to do something with a little bit of risk, it really takes some convincing,” says Adair. With the help of a U.S.-based company that dealt with large-scale net facilities, they got a group together and lashed the whole perimeter to create a safe, sturdy, supportive weaving.
Adair and Kopp commissioned the metal fabricator who did the railings to create the monkey-bar rungs that line the hallway, powder-coated in seafoam green. Rings can attach to the monkey bars to give the boys a different type of challenge.
The outdoor dining area is connected to the new kitchen through a fine frame double glazed sliding door by Sieger Systems. This was one of the more expensive features of the renovation—the doors and triple-glazed windows throughout cost just over $27K in total—but was essential to achieve the connection the client was looking for. The slatted screen was another important feature. “It creates a backdrop for the dining area that makes the terrace feel more like an outdoor room that is separate from the rest of the garden,” explains architect Julia Hamson.
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
Inside the entry, black walnut plywood is framed in red oak casework and bedecked with Muuto Dots coat hooks.
The old wooden ceiling beams in the dining room were purchased from a local Amish farmer and painted white. Warm timbers tie the home together.
A couple with kids imbued a duplex with the spirit of adventure by including a slide, a climbing wall, a cargo net, and swings.
The updated doors are beautiful and functional, and are inspired by Japanese shoji screens.
The front of the terrace now houses a guest bedroom and (pictured here) the teenage son's bedroom. Taking advantage of the high ceiling, the architects added a suspended platform bed space, a lounging net, and a hatch that leads up to a “secret” roof space.
Marking the divide between the original 1938 house and its recent addition, this tall gap—open to the elements—soars over two small planted sections: a sun garden at the back and a shade garden in the front.
The space between the original house (on the left) and the new addition (on the right) holds a small shade garden. "We kept all the original windows in place," says homeowner and architect Eric Hughes. "We didn't want to lose that natural light."
The gallery includes a built-in bookcase painted in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Hay, which complements the white oak flooring. A sculptural light, chosen in white to match the ceiling and walls, adds visual interests.
The couple wanted to make sure that their home was distinctive from the other modern properties that were popping up in Venice Beach, thanks to plenty of bespoke features.
