James D. Faubion and William R. Duell soak in the sun and admire the view from the deck, which the anthropologist and playwright plan to use for readings.
Floor Plan of Custom Beach House by Nordic Office of Architecture
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
Colorful tile laid in a chevron pattern enlivens the bathroom of North Cabin, where there are framed views of the desert in each room.
“Most spaces, you’re looking outside. I love pretty much every angle,” said Sara. “The views created are of the property, the trees and nature. It’s really neat to see the outdoor environment change when you’re inside this house. You can see the leaves, whether they’re green or it’s fall or they’re completely gone because it’s winter.”
Cedar siding is combined with black metal cladding that spills down from the metal roof, all providing maintenance-free durability.
The home's interlocking twin volumes—addressing street and nature view, respectively— were inspired by Louis Kahn's Fisher House in Pennsylvania.
A wall of slatted wood facing the street masks an exterior ADU stairway and an upstairs wall of glass that glows at night.
A child’s bedroom has built-ins designed by Casper and Lexie and fabricated by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
Large glazed walls connect the different functional volumes of the home. “You are constantly aware of the landscape as you walk from one area of the house to the next,” says Costello. This impression of the landscape being a part of the home itself is emphasized by the continuation of the board-formed concrete from exterior to interior.
JJ Joubert
Floor Plan of Tall House by Tall Architects
The north-facing bedroom enjoys a view of the elevated pool, which sits at the end of an elevated pier jutting into the forest.
Dark furnishings, light fixtures, and cabinetry complete the insular, protective feel of the interiors. The dining table was custom-designed by the architects and crafted from recycled wood from Vinuela's grandfather.
Inside, Pine walls and ceilings received a dark stain, as did Oak floors.
The enclosed courtyard features original stone.
