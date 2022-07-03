Inside - Outside Concept
“Most spaces, you’re looking outside. I love pretty much every angle,” said Sara. “The views created are of the property, the trees and nature. It’s really neat to see the outdoor environment change when you’re inside this house. You can see the leaves, whether they’re green or it’s fall or they’re completely gone because it’s winter.”
Large glazed walls connect the different functional volumes of the home. “You are constantly aware of the landscape as you walk from one area of the house to the next,” says Costello. This impression of the landscape being a part of the home itself is emphasized by the continuation of the board-formed concrete from exterior to interior.
