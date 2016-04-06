In The Nude

nude is simply where it’s at. a nude or pale blush is chic, it’s neutral, and yet, is a very powerful color. think claire underwood’s nude lip color — now that’s a powerful statement. it’s also such a restful color, just don’t underestimate it. it looks great in contrast with gray or black, and pale green, too. and accessorized with rose gold, it’s stunning. i think it’s just one of those tones that while understated, is ultimately very sophisticated. here’s some pale blush nude looks i love.