Improved Noise-Canceling Headphones by Bose

For over 20 years, Bose headphones have set the standard in noise-canceling technology. Their latest product, the QuietComfort 25, promises a purer listening experience by reducing the infamous "hiss" associated with other noise-cancelling devices. Designed with the hubbub of air travel in mind, the QC 25 is capable of drowning out even the most invasive racket. Meanwhile, balanced padding prevents these over-ear headphones from feeling too clumsy.Available for $300.