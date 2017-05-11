Collection by Dwell

Illuminated Texts

Personally wired by Thomas Edison, J. Pierpont Morgan’s home was the first electrified residence in New York. A recent LED retrofit delivers the library into a new age.

In the 1880s, electricity was a terrifying but exhilarating concept. The idea that one could escape the smell and drudgery associated with gas lamps, particularly in one’s own home, was tantalizing but the risks involved—fiery destruction to person and property, namely—deterred even those with cash and courage to spare. Enter J. Pierpont Morgan, one of the country’s wealthiest citizens and no stranger to calcuated risk. He was in the process of building a monument to his riches in the form of a brownstone on Madison Avenue, and he decided that Thomas Edison, the pioneer of a new incandescent technology, should outfit the home. A trench was dug, a steam-powered generator installed, and two small house fires later, the structure became the first successfully electrified residence in New York— and the country’s most modern home. Over a century later, original library fixtures were replaced with discreet tracks of LED bulbs, ensuring that its future will continue to burn bright.

A collection of buildings, The Morgan Library & Museum began as the private library of financier J. Pierpont Morgan...
The library was designed by Charles McKim between 1902 and 1906.
The exterior of 219 Madison Avenue, the home of J. Pierpont Morgan.
In 1924, eleven years after Pierpont Morgan's death, his son, J. P. Morgan, Jr. (1867–1943), made the library available...
The marble and mosaic entrance rotunda received a thorough cleaning during the museum's $106 million renovation and...
Inside the study, or the West Room, was used for Morgan's personal business.