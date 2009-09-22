"I Live in an Alvar Aalto"

Thrusting its sinuous brick curves towards the Charles River, Baker House is one of only two Alvar Aalto works on this side of the Atlantic. As school gets underway, 300 students every year at MIT have the chance to sleep, eat, study, and play within the walls of this mid-century modernist masterpiece. For the second part in a series of glimpses inside unconventional spaces on campus, we talk to Jean Li, a four-year resident and an official architecture tour guide of Baker House.