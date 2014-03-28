How-To: Patterned Rugs

Decorating with statement rugs is often challenging, so here are some tips and tricks to help guide the process.

As we know from the Big Lebowski, a good rug can really tie a room together. And while solid color or neutral rugs are always a safe answer in decorating your home, there is just something about bold patterns that can take any room to the next level. Powerful geometric and organic patterns can easily become the focal point of any space, which often makes it a challenge to incorporate them in a way that doesn't overpower everything else. When used to their best advantage patterned rugs can have a harmonious effect, complementing other elements, rather than just drawing attention to themselves. We take a look at some Dwell homes that found the perfect balance in mixing colors, shapes and textures with their patterned rugs.