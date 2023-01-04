The cabin’s original raw wood was replaced with plywood throughout.
The windows were one of the biggest splurges at about CAD $65,000. “The project boiled down to the view,” says architect Evan Hoyles. A Morsø woodstove anchors the corner of the living space.
Birch cabinetry and Dekton countertops keep the kitchen minimal, which was a request from the owners to keep attention on the views.
The yellow range was one of the first items the couple purchased for the renovation, and it shaped the rest of the home's decor.
RJ and Frances took down the wall to connect the kitchen with the living area, improving the home’s circulation.
RJ Guillermo and Francis Aquino outfit their 1951 L.A. home with a backyard oasis—and roughly 350 potted plants.
New terrazzo floors spread the light around. The Ikea table is surrounded by Frank Gehry chairs that the couple bought shortly after the design debuted.
Models are available as individuals units, residential, or scalable clusters - all with net zero measures employed at every step (from manufacturing to building erection).
All CABN homes are smart home managed to allow for worry-free living. "5 years ago, you would need to be at least a hobbyist of have an understanding of how these net-zero homes operate but here, we've done all the work for you - it's all cohesive, 'plugged in' and you can move in immediately,
CACN offers four model types. Pictured here is their MOR.II - a one bedroom unit with 540 square feet plus a 300 square feet wraparound deck.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.