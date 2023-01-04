All CABN homes are smart home managed to allow for worry-free living. "5 years ago, you would need to be at least a hobbyist of have an understanding of how these net-zero homes operate but here, we've done all the work for you - it's all cohesive, 'plugged in' and you can move in immediately,
CACN offers four model types. Pictured here is their MOR.II - a one bedroom unit with 540 square feet plus a 300 square feet wraparound deck.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.