The center of the Dojo pops up like a lantern and gives off light at night for the trail system.
There is a private outdoor shower with an ocean view outside the primary bathroom.
The homeowners’ sleeping area opens wide to the outdoors and a wood-burning stove supplements the geothermal and solar-powered systems.
As with the mudroom, a Cor-Ten steel façade indicates the main entry of the primary bedroom building. “The sun shines right through the building in late afternoon,” Shaw remarks.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.