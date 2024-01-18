Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Carolyn Lochhead

House

The Minima 1 does not feature dedicated bedrooms by default. While the extra space can be added, FABPREFAB also offers larger shelf designs like the modular Minima 2 or the Courtyard House that may not require customization.
At Las Rocas, you always have two views: the lake and the rocks, which was the impetus for erasing the corners of the home. “The corner openings were a must for this project, because they really connect you to the outside,” says architect Ignacio Urquiza.
Below the window is a bench Eva made using an old wooden plank and loose stones found during the building’s renovations. The curtains were handsewn from pieces of lace she bought at a flea market in nearby Arles.
Near Mexico’s Pacific Coast, chef Ernesto Kut Gomez transformed a property with two dilapidated buildings into a food-focused retreat. Its pièce de résistance is a tower with guest suites and views of the area. Ernesto’s partner, Ellen Odegaard, collaborated on much of the property’s furniture, including the pool lounges.
The gallery has a new whitewashed pine roof that covers the main villa, which includes two one-bed suites and one of the property’s three and a half kitchens. “We think it was a little church before,” says architect Yashar Yektajo. The brick was stripped of plaster from a prior renovation. “It was completely rotten because there’s so much humidity here,” he adds. “Now the brick can breathe, and the whitewash brings it together.” Pinto, one of the couple’s two dogs, rests under a coffee table Ernesto and Ellen designed. The gallery is lined with original arches that lead to the courtyard.
