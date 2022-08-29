SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jose Alonso

Hotel

View 19 Photos
The 800-square-foot cabins in Pioneertown, California, near Joshua Tree, designed by Duane Smith of Palm Springs-based Hundred Mile House are sided with vertical tongue-and-groove pine.
The 800-square-foot cabins in Pioneertown, California, near Joshua Tree, designed by Duane Smith of Palm Springs-based Hundred Mile House are sided with vertical tongue-and-groove pine.
The Fish Camp acts as the couple’s forest getaway, just a quarter mile from their main house.
The Fish Camp acts as the couple’s forest getaway, just a quarter mile from their main house.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
"Translucent or transparent glazing also alters one perception of the light and view vertically, giving a more diffusing light,
"Translucent or transparent glazing also alters one perception of the light and view vertically, giving a more diffusing light,
After: "We wanted to restore the missing components back to their 1890s original form, while inserting additive elements that would transform a schoolhouse with classrooms into a building for apartments and modern day living," says Brian Rome, the principal of Rome Office.
After: "We wanted to restore the missing components back to their 1890s original form, while inserting additive elements that would transform a schoolhouse with classrooms into a building for apartments and modern day living," says Brian Rome, the principal of Rome Office.
Flooding is a constant threat in subtropical New South Wales, so Casey Johnston (pictured, with sons Raph and Ozzy) and husband Martin asked architect Justin Twohill to design a backyard house that could weather a downpour with minimal cleanup.
Flooding is a constant threat in subtropical New South Wales, so Casey Johnston (pictured, with sons Raph and Ozzy) and husband Martin asked architect Justin Twohill to design a backyard house that could weather a downpour with minimal cleanup.
Kanuka Valley House by WireDog Architecture
Kanuka Valley House by WireDog Architecture
The exterior of the home features warm blackbutt timber cladding and crisp black metalwork. Each level of the home opens out to a deck or balcony, and the curved white balustrade outside the main bedroom is a contemporary take on the original architecture.
The exterior of the home features warm blackbutt timber cladding and crisp black metalwork. Each level of the home opens out to a deck or balcony, and the curved white balustrade outside the main bedroom is a contemporary take on the original architecture.
The entrance to home is defined by two Foo dogs, which are feng shui symbols of protection—and these dogs also give the home its name. The board-formed concrete of the main living wing has been left as is, creating a play of constantly changing shadows. Over time, weather will naturally soften these joints, and the look of the home will subtly evolve.
The entrance to home is defined by two Foo dogs, which are feng shui symbols of protection—and these dogs also give the home its name. The board-formed concrete of the main living wing has been left as is, creating a play of constantly changing shadows. Over time, weather will naturally soften these joints, and the look of the home will subtly evolve.
House Proud: Sylvain Duquette in front of his award-winning home.
House Proud: Sylvain Duquette in front of his award-winning home.
In the living room, a pair of Frog chairs by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani join custom leather furnishings. The family can finally display all their books and artworks, including the large-scale piece, Topophilia-Imbuing in Monet, 2005, by Keiko Hara.
In the living room, a pair of Frog chairs by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani join custom leather furnishings. The family can finally display all their books and artworks, including the large-scale piece, Topophilia-Imbuing in Monet, 2005, by Keiko Hara.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
This Beverly Hills kitHAUS is comprised of modernist prefab modules that can accommodate a variety of uses: from yoga studios to home offices, and from weekend retreats to pop-up kiosks and guest rooms.
This Beverly Hills kitHAUS is comprised of modernist prefab modules that can accommodate a variety of uses: from yoga studios to home offices, and from weekend retreats to pop-up kiosks and guest rooms.