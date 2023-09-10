SubscribeSign In
Collection by Julie Cohen

Hooks & Racks!

View 11 Photos
A white, freestanding solid surface tub, Riho Barcelona, and a Zuchetti Faucet decorate an additional bath and blend nicely into the minimal palette.
A white, freestanding solid surface tub, Riho Barcelona, and a Zuchetti Faucet decorate an additional bath and blend nicely into the minimal palette.
A drop-off station can consist of anything, from nothing more than a narrow shelf with a mirror above it, to a series of hooks with seating, storage, and plants.
A drop-off station can consist of anything, from nothing more than a narrow shelf with a mirror above it, to a series of hooks with seating, storage, and plants.