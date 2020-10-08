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A three-story mahogany screen partially veils the backyard retreat designed by Flavin Architects for Ed and Kathy Kelly in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Incorporating a renovated garage, it includes both closed and open spaces and a potted rooftop garden. The garage door is by Garaga and the Exotic Red paint is from Benjamin Moore.
A three-story mahogany screen partially veils the backyard retreat designed by Flavin Architects for Ed and Kathy Kelly in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Incorporating a renovated garage, it includes both closed and open spaces and a potted rooftop garden. The garage door is by Garaga and the Exotic Red paint is from Benjamin Moore.
The remote location made construction a challenge. Horne ended up widening the road to the cabin in order to move the shipping containers up the cliff.
The remote location made construction a challenge. Horne ended up widening the road to the cabin in order to move the shipping containers up the cliff.
When the winds are slow and predictable, Horne enjoys making use of the on-site firepit.
When the winds are slow and predictable, Horne enjoys making use of the on-site firepit.
The house was designed by the duo Bridgett Shank and Megan Carter, who together make up Artifact Collaborative.
The house was designed by the duo Bridgett Shank and Megan Carter, who together make up Artifact Collaborative.
Picture rails make it easy to hang photos and prints, and the couple can quickly swap them out without leaving holes in the wall.
Picture rails make it easy to hang photos and prints, and the couple can quickly swap them out without leaving holes in the wall.
The interior decor also plays up the home’s midcentury vibe.
The interior decor also plays up the home’s midcentury vibe.
Floor Plan of Stealth House by Specht Novak Architects
Floor Plan of Stealth House by Specht Novak Architects
A modern element that's a practical addition to an entry or hallway, our handcrafted Monterey coat rack is created from solid steel. #madeinamerica
A modern element that's a practical addition to an entry or hallway, our handcrafted Monterey coat rack is created from solid steel. #madeinamerica

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