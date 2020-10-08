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A three-story mahogany screen partially veils the backyard retreat designed by Flavin Architects for Ed and Kathy Kelly in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Incorporating a renovated garage, it includes both closed and open spaces and a potted rooftop garden. The garage door is by Garaga and the Exotic Red paint is from Benjamin Moore.
A modern element that's a practical addition to an entry or hallway, our handcrafted Monterey coat rack is created from solid steel. #madeinamerica
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