The open-plan kitchen-and-dining space features a Douglas fir ceiling and ceiling beams and polished concrete floors.
The light-filled kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, as well as extensive worktops, capped with marble. A tall, black-framed glass door provides direct outdoor access.
The 1980s home, which appears to be only one level from street view, was fully renovated and now sports a sleek white-and-black facade. Its bluff location offers ample privacy.
An aerial view show’s the home’s open-air, three-story layout. Miles of shoreline can be easily accessed via the home's private staircase leading to the beach.
Inside, sliding glass doors and clerestory windows wrap around the main living areas, allowing the open floor-plan to be bathed in natural light. Cork flooring further unites the various spaces.
Tucked away from street view, the OCM House runs east to west to optimize north-facing views of the lawn and garden. The home is designed to embrace the outdoors and is within walking distance of rivers and beautiful beaches.
The living room has a long, built-in couch with a custom midcentury-inspired fireplace. Polished concrete floors in the interior contrast with the outdoor timber decking.
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
Hunter's son soaks his feet in the black-tiled spa under the stair that connects the upper dining deck to the ground level patio. Angled boards provide screening but still let in light.
living
mbr
A clerestory window lets sunlight into the primary bath without compromising privacy. The water closet and pivoting shower doors are fabricated from frosted glass. Large format porcelain slab walls mitigates the need for distracting grout lines.
There's a skylight over the sculptural freestanding soaking tub in the primary bath. Leon Lebeniste made the stool.
21200 Center Avenue in Los Banos, California, is currently listed for $4,250,000 by Crosby Doe of Crosby Doe Associates.
The lush property also features a Koi pond and Japanese garden just steps away from the main residence.
The tiny cabin currently sits on a friend’s property, but it’s designed to be mobile, should the couple need to move it. “It can be dragged away with nothing more than a tractor,” says Nathalie.