Shaw distinguishes the façade of the mudroom entry with Cor-Ten steel panels, then switches to vertically-oriented cedar plank siding for the rest of the tower building. The same siding is used on the gathering pavilion, which is attached to the tower by a covered boardwalk. “The metal starts off silvery then turns brown and the bright amber wood weathers to a soft gray,” Shaw notes. “A transference of color tones occurs during the aging process.”