The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.
The view from the courtyard at the Casita, added in 2020.
“Living in a home that we worked on with our own hands alongside our family—it’s so much more nourishing,” says Carisa.
This studio features wraparound, floor-to-ceiling windows to let in natural light.
Purple thistles, California poppies, clover, and dandelions have all taken root in the roughly 10-inch-deep, lightweight humus and grape-husk soil in this 580-square-foot green roof. Designer Peter Liang says that he "wanted to plant a green roof for its thermal mass, but I wanted it to be as natural as possible."
A long paved drive leads to the historic home, which sits on four wooded acres.
The design team used granite elements for landscaping and kept plantings simple and cohesive with the existing site.
Evan Schivley of Arborica milled a custom board-and-batten shape for the home, which is cladded in reclaimed Monterrey cyprus.
Quartzite stone was used on the base of the structure, accompanied by charred Accoya wood.
Quartzite stone was used on the base of the structure, accompanied by charred Accoya wood.
"As an amateur astronomer, Roberson made sure to also include a well-equipped observatory,
The new ADU is placed on the property’s backyard hillside. While the tricky site created an engineering challenge that “blew up” the couple’s budget, they think its perch overlooking the L.A. was well worth it: “In a lot of ways this Cover has a better view than we do. It’s nicer than our house,” says Niki.
The designer renovated her homestead after the area's permitting laws changed.
Kate and Anton turned their garage into a 250-square-foot ADU for hosting visiting family members.
The house, painted in "Poppyseed
Shaw distinguishes the façade of the mudroom entry with Cor-Ten steel panels, then switches to vertically-oriented cedar plank siding for the rest of the tower building. The same siding is used on the gathering pavilion, which is attached to the tower by a covered boardwalk. “The metal starts off silvery then turns brown and the bright amber wood weathers to a soft gray,” Shaw notes. “A transference of color tones occurs during the aging process.”
A covered boardwalk connects the mudroom and guest bedroom structure (left) to the gathering pavilion with the living room, kitchen, and dining area (right). The boardwalk in the foreground leads to the primary bedroom cabin.
