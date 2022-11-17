SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by samual daugherty

Home Addition

View 12 Photos
Kitchen
Kitchen
Plan Perspective
Plan Perspective
Studio Approach
Studio Approach
“I wanted to go upstairs to a place that was completely clean, serene, and quiet,” says Paula of the library, for which the architects created an open steel bookcase.
“I wanted to go upstairs to a place that was completely clean, serene, and quiet,” says Paula of the library, for which the architects created an open steel bookcase.
Taking their cue from the original building’s cement block walls, now covered in a lime wash from Sydney Harbour Paint, they chose charred wood siding for the upper level.
Taking their cue from the original building’s cement block walls, now covered in a lime wash from Sydney Harbour Paint, they chose charred wood siding for the upper level.