Hide me away
The Barn Gallery faces southwest to a secluded waterfront bluff, and is surrounded by 4 acres of woodland and a private meadow. Collection and filtration of rain water, and a focus on natural landscaping are integral parts of the Barn Gallery sustainable design philosophy. The rain garden (foreground) functions as a natural filtration system for stormwater runoff headed to the channel below, and is one of the most talked-about features.
A second-floor “pacing” deck marks Faulkner’s design, as it gives the residents the feeling of being indoors and in the landscape at once. “The deck runs along the second floor, adjacent to a bedroom,” says the architect, who shaded the area with perforated steel screens and more solid Cor-Ten steel.