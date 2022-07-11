SubscribeSign In
Collection by Yani Berkshire

Hide me away

The cozy, 323-square-foot cabin is a cozy retreat amidst the vast landscape it inhabits.
The Barn Gallery faces southwest to a secluded waterfront bluff, and is surrounded by 4 acres of woodland and a private meadow. Collection and filtration of rain water, and a focus on natural landscaping are integral parts of the Barn Gallery sustainable design philosophy. The rain garden (foreground) functions as a natural filtration system for stormwater runoff headed to the channel below, and is one of the most talked-about features.
Built in 1951, this well-preserved home is nestled on nearly 10 acres next to Chabot Park.
Wrapped in glass on three sides, the Woodnest tree houses offer panoramic views of the surroundings mountains and fjord.
A second-floor “pacing” deck marks Faulkner’s design, as it gives the residents the feeling of being indoors and in the landscape at once. “The deck runs along the second floor, adjacent to a bedroom,” says the architect, who shaded the area with perforated steel screens and more solid Cor-Ten steel.
