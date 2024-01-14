Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
Collection by Sandra Seaton

Harvard Architects Home

View 7 Photos
They kept the existing concrete exterior, but painted it white. There's a separate entrance to their home, and another to the office, which are directly on the street. The windows are from Schuco.
They kept the existing concrete exterior, but painted it white. There's a separate entrance to their home, and another to the office, which are directly on the street. The windows are from Schuco.
"Our books create a wall of intense detail: color, texture, and scale,
"Our books create a wall of intense detail: color, texture, and scale,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"We used the same materials everywhere,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"We used the same materials everywhere,
"Any windows around the perimeter either looked at an adjacent building seven or eight feet away or opened onto a sidewalk with zero setback,
"Any windows around the perimeter either looked at an adjacent building seven or eight feet away or opened onto a sidewalk with zero setback,
A Sub-Zero refrigerator is set into the corner of the kitchen, with quartzite countertops across a sky-blue island.
A Sub-Zero refrigerator is set into the corner of the kitchen, with quartzite countertops across a sky-blue island.
The kitchen takes up the entire back wall of the ground level, ensuring that there's always enough room for whoever stops by.
The kitchen takes up the entire back wall of the ground level, ensuring that there's always enough room for whoever stops by.