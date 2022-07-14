Hand crafted spaces
After: Geoffrey custom-built the wall cabinetry and shelving, which is painted Valspar’s Lake Country. “We wanted to create an entryway,” he explains. In an effort to repurpose, all the wood in the kitchen is taken from old ceiling joists and old hemlock siding. “Our contractors learned that we were restoring things, so people just dropped materials off for us,” he says. In regards to teal color selection, “the light came first,” he said, referencing the slightly darker shade of the overhead fixture. “When we were picking out the color for the cabinetry, we wanted to make sure it worked – again all the colors tie back to the wallpaper in the living room.”
After: The kitchen’s countertops and backsplash are “all those 1950s-30s enamel card tables,” Geoffrey explains. “That was a decision I made early on; it took me a year and a half to collect them all.” The beams were a great surprise; they were hidden away in the ceiling. The appliances are former Consumer Reports test appliances bought at auction, and the ceiling lights are a custom design, intended to look mid-century.
