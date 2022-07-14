After: Geoffrey custom-built the wall cabinetry and shelving, which is painted Valspar’s Lake Country. “We wanted to create an entryway,” he explains. In an effort to repurpose, all the wood in the kitchen is taken from old ceiling joists and old hemlock siding. “Our contractors learned that we were restoring things, so people just dropped materials off for us,” he says. In regards to teal color selection, “the light came first,” he said, referencing the slightly darker shade of the overhead fixture. “When we were picking out the color for the cabinetry, we wanted to make sure it worked – again all the colors tie back to the wallpaper in the living room.”