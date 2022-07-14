SubscribeSign In
Appliances cost the Bunkleys around $3,000.
After: Geoffrey custom-built the wall cabinetry and shelving, which is painted Valspar’s Lake Country. “We wanted to create an entryway,” he explains. In an effort to repurpose, all the wood in the kitchen is taken from old ceiling joists and old hemlock siding. “Our contractors learned that we were restoring things, so people just dropped materials off for us,” he says. In regards to teal color selection, “the light came first,” he said, referencing the slightly darker shade of the overhead fixture. “When we were picking out the color for the cabinetry, we wanted to make sure it worked – again all the colors tie back to the wallpaper in the living room.”
After: A new porch roof, made of metal, completes the updated exterior facade. The home’s doors and the garage door are painted a punchy pink, Benjamin Moore’s Rosewood.
After: The kitchen’s countertops and backsplash are “all those 1950s-30s enamel card tables,” Geoffrey explains. “That was a decision I made early on; it took me a year and a half to collect them all.” The beams were a great surprise; they were hidden away in the ceiling. The appliances are former Consumer Reports test appliances bought at auction, and the ceiling lights are a custom design, intended to look mid-century.
“We made it up as we went along,” says Carissa of the down-to-the-studs remodel.
The kitchen was completely remade with custom cabinetry and counters. "We weren't really sure what we wanted in the kitchen, so my dad had an idea to build us a kitchen out of cardboard with an island and everything. Aaron and I are visual people so we needed to see it at scale to decide,
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
The perimeter countertop is made from waxed cold-rolled steel. “I like materials that get better with age; this will fill up with color,” Caleb says.
Khoi describes the split bathroom as the ideal example of the home’s “public/private dichotomy.” A door turns it from a full bath into a powder room.
The bathroom cleverly functions as both a private and public space, thanks to a sliding wall that closes off the bathtub and Linden's vanity.
The kitchen cabinets are made from a pressed wood-fiber product. The countertop and backsplash are Caesarstone.
The cozy, 323-square-foot cabin is a cozy retreat amidst the vast landscape it inhabits.
Living
Eric Baldus’s pond-pool has a particularly short season of use because of Minnesota’s cold climate. If you’re similarly confined by the weather, plan for a drainage route ahead of time: No one wants to get stuck with water they can’t move when it’s time to empty the pool.
