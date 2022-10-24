Great room
Nigel and Jane loved the views to the West of the property, and requested some big openings to be able to enjoy that view. With a sliding wall that opens up onto the patio, the interior and exterior spaces easily flow together. “Even if it’s raining, we can sit and see the big garden and the sunset,” says Nigel.
Floor Play Subverting the traditional, conservatively cozy British barn conversion, Carl Turner created a getaway in rural Norfolk for himself and his friends to visit, repose, and consider the beauty of agrarian minimalism. In the converted barn, a modern fireplace with a sleek, shiny chimney contrasts with the wide, reclaimed wood floorboards and textured exposed brick wall.
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