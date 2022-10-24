Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Shelly Baker

Great room

View 47 Photos
The Meadows features a cantilevered balcony that overlooks the meadow and lap pool. Marvin Ultimate Sliding doors and matching white oak frames extend the home’s warm interior palette and frame views of the surrounding landscape.
The Meadows features a cantilevered balcony that overlooks the meadow and lap pool. Marvin Ultimate Sliding doors and matching white oak frames extend the home’s warm interior palette and frame views of the surrounding landscape.
The living space is inspired by traditional barn interiors with soaring ceilings. The interior is clad almost entirely in white oak, including the floors, ceiling panels, and the trim around the windows and doors. “I consulted a German friend of mine and said, ‘I'm thinking of Baltic, birch and oak,’” says homeowner and designer Michael Halpern. “And he said, ‘Oh, the German expression is <i>aus einem Guss</i>. Or in one pour.’ And I thought that sounds right. So it became all oak.”
aus einem Guss
The gable end 10’4” by 6’6” window provides plenty of opportunities to create fleeting live portraits that could hang on any gallery wall. A Santa &amp; Cole floor lamp stands left of an heirloom chair, which is covered by a Skyeskyns sheepskin.
The gable end 10’4” by 6’6” window provides plenty of opportunities to create fleeting live portraits that could hang on any gallery wall. A Santa &amp; Cole floor lamp stands left of an heirloom chair, which is covered by a Skyeskyns sheepskin.
The ceilings throughout the home are made out of cross-laminated timber created from antiqued spruce.
The ceilings throughout the home are made out of cross-laminated timber created from antiqued spruce.
Excluding a few select pieces, you can buy the home furnished.
Excluding a few select pieces, you can buy the home furnished.
The main room's cathedral ceilings reach 30 feet high.
The main room's cathedral ceilings reach 30 feet high.
Average-sized Honka homes can typically be weather tight within a few weeks, according to the company. This quick timeline is achieved through precision cut logs, detailed instructions, and trained partners across the world.
Average-sized Honka homes can typically be weather tight within a few weeks, according to the company. This quick timeline is achieved through precision cut logs, detailed instructions, and trained partners across the world.
Nigel and Jane loved the views to the West of the property, and requested some big openings to be able to enjoy that view. With a sliding wall that opens up onto the patio, the interior and exterior spaces easily flow together. “Even if it’s raining, we can sit and see the big garden and the sunset,” says Nigel.
Nigel and Jane loved the views to the West of the property, and requested some big openings to be able to enjoy that view. With a sliding wall that opens up onto the patio, the interior and exterior spaces easily flow together. “Even if it’s raining, we can sit and see the big garden and the sunset,” says Nigel.
The homeowners’ sleeping area opens wide to the outdoors and a wood-burning stove supplements the geothermal and solar-powered systems.
The homeowners’ sleeping area opens wide to the outdoors and a wood-burning stove supplements the geothermal and solar-powered systems.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
Floor Play Subverting the traditional, conservatively cozy British barn conversion, Carl Turner created a getaway in rural Norfolk for himself and his friends to visit, repose, and consider the beauty of agrarian minimalism. In the converted barn, a modern fireplace with a sleek, shiny chimney contrasts with the wide, reclaimed wood floorboards and textured exposed brick wall.
Floor Play Subverting the traditional, conservatively cozy British barn conversion, Carl Turner created a getaway in rural Norfolk for himself and his friends to visit, repose, and consider the beauty of agrarian minimalism. In the converted barn, a modern fireplace with a sleek, shiny chimney contrasts with the wide, reclaimed wood floorboards and textured exposed brick wall.
A Rais wood-burning fireplace heats the central space and the architectural element surrounding it was designed and installed by Charlie Lazor. The sleek, minimalist kitchen is outfitted with zinc countertops and the counter stools are by Blu Dot.
A Rais wood-burning fireplace heats the central space and the architectural element surrounding it was designed and installed by Charlie Lazor. The sleek, minimalist kitchen is outfitted with zinc countertops and the counter stools are by Blu Dot.

27 more saves