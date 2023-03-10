Great remodels
The Seattle-based SHED Architecture + Design worked with builder Joe Gates Construction to preserve the brick shell, while making room in the 2182-square-foot plan for two complete bedroom suites upstairs, an open main level, and a finished the basement. To the left is a partially-buried, concrete, 380-square-foot “boat bunker,” which acts as a windbreak and gear storage.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.